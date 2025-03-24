TOCA SOCIAL
NOW OPEN!

Immersive football, gaming & dining experience!

Learn more

Sounds of
the summer

Electric line up of musical performances & summer vibes curated by TimeOut

Find out more

DISCOVER
SUMMER FASHION

Browse stores

Disney Store
now open!

Visit the Disney Store

Beach Club
Coming Soon!

Find out more
Browse our shops

News and Events

Keeping you up-to-date with the latest news and events.

See news & events

1 Jul 2025 — 24 Jul 2025

TOCA Social Now Open!

Discover more

19 Jul 2025 — 26 Jul 2025

Free ice cream with Westfield Club

Discover more

2 Jul 2025 — 27 Jul 2025

Women's Euros 2025 at TOCA Social

Discover more

31 Jul 2025 — 13 Aug 2025

Westfield London's Beach Club

Discover more

18 Jul 2025 — 22 Aug 2025

Feel Good Fridays Presented by TimeOut

Discover more

18 Jul 2025 — 23 Aug 2025

UD MUSIC PRESENTS

Discover more

1 Jul 2025 — 24 Jul 2025

TOCA Social Now Open!

Discover more

19 Jul 2025 — 26 Jul 2025

Free ice cream with Westfield Club

Discover more

2 Jul 2025 — 27 Jul 2025

Women's Euros 2025 at TOCA Social

Discover more

31 Jul 2025 — 13 Aug 2025

Westfield London's Beach Club

Discover more

18 Jul 2025 — 22 Aug 2025

Feel Good Fridays Presented by TimeOut

Discover more

18 Jul 2025 — 23 Aug 2025

UD MUSIC PRESENTS

Discover more

Services at your centre

Everything you need for a flawless visit.

Discover our services

SOJO: Fix & Fit
Expert alterations and repairs at Westfield London to make your clothes last a lifetime.
Discover More
Westfield London Parking
4,500 parking spaces across three car parks that you can pay for via W-Park.
Discover More
Westfield London Gift Card
The simplest way to get them what they want.
Discover More
Guest Services
Allow us to enlighten you.
Discover More
Kids and Family
At Westfield London, you can find a range of services and facilities to ensure family shopping is fun and easy. Including play areas, family-friendly events and Kiddy Cars.
Discover More
Free Wi-Fi
We just love making connections.
Discover More

JOIN THE CLUB TO ENJOY
EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS

Join the Westfield Club
Image of two woman

See you soon@WESTFIELD LONDON