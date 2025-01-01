The Westfield Shopping Experience

Looking for the ultimate shopping destination? Both Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City have everything you need. We're committed to making your visit a memorable experience, with convenient parking, our guest services team ready to help, and family-friendly amenities like kiddy cars, parents' rooms, changing facilities, and dedicated play areas for children.



London’s Best Shopping Centres

With over 300 brands to shop from, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Shop the latest trends, from luxury to your high-street favourites. And if you’re here to dine with us – we’ve got you covered! Indulge into a world of flavours at our food courts with many cuisines to choose from. Our selection of food establishments will make your taste buds travel to many destinations around the globe.

And don’t forget both Westfield Stratford City and Westfield London have a range of entertainment on offer, watch the latest movies with us, experience events all year round and strike up some fun playing bowling!